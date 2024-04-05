NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 7 spoilers: ‘The Next Thousand’

There is a reasonably good chance you know already that you know that NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 7 is airing on April 15. Why the long wait? Obviously, that is an understandable question, but CBS is trying to stretch out the remainder of this season until we get around to next month. They want the finale to arrive at a suitable time!

Anyway, so what is going to make episode 7 so special? Well, the title here is “The Next Thousand,” and that says a lot here from the get-go. After all, we are looking at something that is going to kick off the next era of the entire franchise. Also, there’s going to be a pretty shocking case, and all indications suggest there is big stuff ahead for Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

“The Next Thousand” – When a Marine is murdered during training on the Big Island, the NCIS team tracks the suspect deep into the woods and discovers a disturbing secret, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, April. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, of course we hope for some resolution and some great performances — and also, that the table is set for what is remaining through season 3! Given that we are dealing with an arc that is only ten episodes long this time around, everything is going to be moving pretty fast. It has to.

Technically, we know that there is no season 4 renewal as of yet, but we wouldn’t be too worried. Honestly, this is one of the best spots we’ve been when it comes to the faith CBS seems to have in this franchise.

What are you the most excited to see moving into NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 7 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

