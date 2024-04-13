Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, April 13, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that typically, new episodes air in batches of three. Is that still the case?

Well, without further ado, why not go ahead and share the good news now? There is going to be a new installment on the network in a matter of hours, and this also features someone who should be a pretty familiar face to a lot of people out there: Ryan Gosling. Sure, he’s still basking in that Barbie glow and all that Kenergy, but he has been a great host here in the past. Ryan tends to be game for everything, and he also may break character more than 95% of every host in the history of the show.

Heck, Ryan even breaks character in the promo for the episode! If you head over to the link here, you can see a notable exchange that features him alongside musical guest Chris Stapleton and then also Sarah Sherman, arguably the biggest rising star of the season.

So what else are we going to see tonight? you could make a case for a Margot Robbie cameo, but it feels unlikely since he’s not there to promote Barbie. It could also be fun to see recent host Emma Stone, given they have a history of working together and she has deep ties to the show. In general, though, it feels like most of the cameos were thrown out there last week in Kristen Wiig, and we will probably see a sketch here that is a little more dependent on some of the actual cast members — which is good for the long-term health of the series.

After tonight, we are anticipating some sort of hiatus for at least a couple of weeks — do your best to prepare accordingly.

