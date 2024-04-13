Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Why John status could stay secret

Are there a ton of questions people could have entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network? A million times over.

However, there is also one that we foresee people having above any other: What is going to happen here when it comes to John Dutton. Will he be killed off? Is there a way for the character to survive?

Well, we know that the internet was set ablaze a handful of days ago thanks to comments from Kevin Costner, who indicated that he would be open to coming back to the show. He reiterated that originally, the plan was for there to be seven seasons here, but that has since changed for a myriad of reasons far too complicated to get into here. There have been a ton of rumors swirling over what transpired behind the scenes but at this point, how much does it all really matter?

The #1 thing to take into consideration at this point is that Yellowstone is planning to air the second part of its fifth and final season later this year. Also, if Costner does return, there is a good chance that nobody will know unless Paramount Network announces it themselves. Because the show films in a pretty remote spot, it will be harder for paparazzi and/or leakers to get photo and video in advance. Also, we tend to think the network will strongly tell anyone who appears on set to keep John’s return a secret.

If there is a case for Paramount to announce a possible appearance from Costner in advance, it is to maintain a certain element of ratings stability. We know that there are some concerns out there that the show will lose viewers without its biggest star turning up in some form.

Do you think that we are going to see Kevin Costner appear in some way moving into Yellowstone season 5?

