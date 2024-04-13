Fallout season 2: Will New Vegas play a central role?

We know that Prime Video’s Fallout takes its cues from the video games, but is it about to dive into that more than ever?

Well, let’s start by reminding you for a moment of what we saw at the end of season 1 — namely, the presence of something that looks very much like New Vegas. This is the primary setting from a popular Bethesda game, one that especially has a vocal following amidst others in the franchise. This is a following so vocal that it has drawn some backlash in terms of the fall of Shady Sands on the show relative to the timeline in the games — we tend to think it is more about semantics than anything else, and that should be apparent moving into the next season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

To us, the most important thing to note at present is quite simple: Fallout season 2 will take place at least 15 years, give or take, after the events of New Vegas. If Hank and Lucy are ultimately headed there, it is fair to say that there could be more direct connections present than we have ever seen before — and honestly, there is something pretty thrilling about that! It is an opportunity for us to see more Easter eggs, but luckily, also enough distance from the game so that newbies to the series won’t be completely clueless as to what is going on.

While there is technically no season 2 renewal as of yet from Prime Video, there does remain a certain element of hope here. Namely, the fact that per Variety, there is already an approval for the show to receive a California tax credit for a potential season 2. That’s the sort of thing that does signal big things are coming for this franchise overall!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fallout now, including other discussion about a renewal

Do you think that a Fallout season 2 is going to have a ton of connections to New Vegas?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







