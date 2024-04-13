NCIS season 21 episode 7: Daniela Ruah on Kensi cameo

There are a number of cameos and Easter eggs on Monday’s NCIS season 21 episode 7, the 1000th one of the whole franchise. So, what’s a big one? Think in terms of Daniela Ruah making her first appearance as Kensi since the NCIS: Los Angeles finale.

For the producers of the franchise, it made a lot of sense to bring Daniela back over a number of other cast members. After all, she is still firmly entrenched in the universe as a director, and the cameo was actually shot remotely while she was directing an NCIS: Hawaii episode. The trick that came with this? Trying to make the appearance look like it was from Kensi’s car. Here is what the actress had to say to TVLine:

I actually filmed that [cameo] while I was directing in Hawaii. They were like, “Can we fit this into your schedule?” and we were like, “Well, we can’t make it look like I’m in Hawaii.” So, we had to go back and look at pictures of what Kensi’s car looked like to try and get something as similar as possible, to look like Kensi is in her car. I couldn’t even remember, to be honest with you, what brand she drove — I was so immersed in the Hawaii episode – but listen, I wouldn’t have it any other way. To be invited to be a part of the 1,000th episode was such an honor. It’s too big of a deal.

Given that LL Cool J is such a big part of the Hawaii show this season, we’re actually getting a chance to see the Los Angeles part of the franchise represented across two straight hours! We know that Vanessa Lachey will appear in the 1,000th installment, and who knows? There could be another surprise or two sprinkled in there.

Personally, we’d love to see the Sydney show get recognized at some point on the flagship — or, to even see a nod back to the New Orleans office. It remains to be seen whether or not either of those are going to happen.

