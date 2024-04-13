Reacher season 3 premiere date: Is early 2025 most likely?

What are the chances that we actually see Reacher season 3 at some point before the end of the year — and is there reason for pessimism?

At one point, we actually did think there was a good chance that the Alan Ritchson show was going to be able to return before January 2025, largely due to the fact that production was going on quite smoothly. It actually kicked off before the SAG-AFTRA strike last year, then returned after a delay. As it turns out, though, filming has been on hiatus again.

Given the fact that there is still more work to be done on Reacher season 3 (we tend to think production wanted there to be warmer weather in Toronto for certain scenes), it does throw a possible release date for the show into further uncertainty. While a late 2024 release date may still be theoretically possible, it also would be slightly surprising for Prime Video to give us a season of a show like this in consecutive years. Remember that we get a season of The Boys almost every two years, and at one point, we had an extremely long wait between seasons of Jack Ryan. A better estimate may 15-16 months between seasons for a show like this, and that could mean an early 2025 premiere date.

The biggest reason not to individually hone a date down here is due to the fact that Amazon themselves have the ability to bring a show back whenever they want, and they will probably just choose a time period that is right for them. They aren’t just going to bring a show like Reacher back this year simply because fans themselves want it to happen.

When do you most want to see Reacher season 3 actually arrive on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates down the line.

