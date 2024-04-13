9-1-1 season 7 episode 6 return date: Why the long wait?

Why are we stuck so long waiting to see 9-1-1 season 7 episode 6 come on the air? It may have surprised some people out there that the show will not be coming back until we get around to May.

However, there actually is a pretty reasonable explanation here, and it has to do with where things stand behind the scenes — after all, showrunner Tim Minear is still working on the scripts! When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about the future of Eddie and Marisol, he had the following to say:

They’re going to stick around to whatever degree they’re going to stick around. Again, I’m not quite done by telling the story of season seven. I know it seems like I should be. Definitely I’m sure the studio thinks I should be, but I’m still writing. There will be a complication in at least one of those relationships.

One of the reasons for it taking so long with this show is simply a function of when filming started, which was not only after the industry strikes, but also much later than a lot of other shows currently on the schedule. It is nice that ABC has accommodated 9-1-1 by giving it more episodes, and clearly they were psyched enough by its performance to want to bring it back for a season 8. This is clearly a series that they love to have following its time at Fox.

Ultimately, we would not sit here and expect something similar to what we are getting this year in season 8 when it comes to the schedule; we are sure that the producers would love to get things back to normal, but that is going to come down to scheduling, especially with a cast this prolific.

Related – Get more news about 9-1-1 season 7 and some of the major moments ahead, wedding included

Are you excited for what’s ahead on 9-1-1 season 7, from Buck’s new relationship to Maddie and Chimney’s wedding?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







