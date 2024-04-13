Fire Country season 2 episode 6: After that Genevieve reveal…

Beyond just setting up a potential spin-off, Fire Country season 2 episode 6 delivered big moments of its own. In particular, it allowed us to learn that Bode is not actually the biological father of Genevieve, Cara’s daughter. This is something that drove him for a big part of the season and now, you can argue that we’re left with so many more questions.

So what is the future going to look like for these characters now? Bode still has a chance to be in her life and we do think that he will; meanwhile, you also have Jake who may need to step up, as well. There are a lot of responsibilities at play here, so why is going to take them on?

In speaking on this subject further to Entertainment Weekly, here is more of what showrunner Tia Napolitano had to say:

We’re going to spend a lot of time with Bode sorting through what this means for him and also a lot of time with Jake. The love of his life, who was going to be his wife, died, and her child has gone through so much loss. In what ways will he step up to make sure that [Genevieve] is taken care of, and in what ways will Bode still be there? We’re building a new sort of family for her that kind of bends and breaks as she grows.

There is a good chance that Gen’s story will continue to be wove into some upcoming episodes. However, at the same time there are other things that need attending to, as well. That includes getting a chance to learn more about Three Rock’s future as the group could face some jeopardy. Also, will Gabriela and Diego actually get married? It is still something you have to wonder about.

