Top Chef season 21 episode 5 preview: Supper Club

Next week on Top Chef season 21 episode 5, the chefs could be tasked with honoring the past — and also a local tradition.

Based on the preview for what lies ahead, it seems as though one of the big challenges for the remaining contestants will be working to construct the perfect supper club style meal. What is a supper club, exactly? The definition can be a little bit loose, but they are often private, exquisite, and even underground dinner parties that are all about decadence.

If chefs want to dive into the character of a specific world as inspiration for a dish, this is a chance that they do that.

Also, many of them need to do that. We’re going to be the last person to question the talent of any of these contestants, but they were collectively told on this past episode that the quality of their Frank Lloyd Wright style creations was a letdown. They have to stop getting in their own heads, and really work to create things that can merge their own ideas with the spirit of the challenge.

Now that we are four episodes into this Top Chef season, it does actually feel like we can start to proclaim someone to be a favorite. This is where we turn in the direction of Rasika. She is the winningest chef so far this season and beyond that, it feels like she has the most defined point of view of what her food is and what she wants to get out of making it. This obviously makes us excited and beyond just that, makes us eager to see what the future is going to hold for her when it comes to the cuisine she’s going to bring to the table from here on out.

