Top Chef season 21 episode 4 preview: Frank Lloyd Wright tribute

As you prepare to see Top Chef season 21 episode 4 on Bravo next week, the competition is going to move on beyond cheese. So, what will the focus here be?

Well, let’s just say that we’re going into a pretty surprising subject matter here: The work of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Given that he was born in Wisconsin, there is at least a reasonable understanding as to why he is the focus for this upcoming story. Also, this is going to give us a double elimination! So, yes, this is going to be one of the most dramatic episodes that you’ve have a chance to see so far this season.

To get some more details about the setting and the theme of the elimination challenge, go ahead and see the full season 21 episode 4 synopsis below:

The chefs hit the road and take the Frank Lloyd Wright trail to Madison; for the elimination challenge, the chefs are tasked with creating dishes in teams of two that feature duality and celebrate Frank Lloyd Wright’s legacy as “America’s Architect.”

This could end up being one of our favorite challenges of the season, at least in theory. We always do prefer ones that are really out to test the creativity of some of the chefs — it is great to see them do new things! At the very least, it helps to inspire you watching at home to want to come up with some great stuff of your own. (Hey, who says that only professional chefs can make good food?)

It is true that we are still a little too early into the show right now to have a clear favorite? Sure, but it feels like there are a lot of strong contenders who could have a great shot at it.

