Cold Case reboot in the works at CBS

Given that CBS has already found a way to revive CSI, can you really be shocked that they are looking at Cold Case?

Nearly fifteen years after the original crime drama went off the air, Deadline reports that the network is looking at a new version from creator Meredith Stiehm. This version would be set in the southwest, so clearly, it would have a pretty different aesthetic than what we saw in Philadelphia back during the original show.

As for whether or not any of the original cast is to come on board, let’s just say that remains to be seen … but we are also eager to find out.

One of the things that we believe the network could be looking at here is more solid programming that also stays at a fairly low cost … but what timeslots are really available? The entire FBI lineup has been renewed, and the same could be said for Tracker, Fire Country, NCIS, and SWAT. We tend to think that NCIS: Hawaii will be okay, and there’s no reason for the network to move away from their 90-minute Survivor episodes right now. The only possible holes could be dependent on the future of CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, So Help Me Todd, and Elsbeth — all signs point to Blue Bloods ending with its fourteenth season this fall, but that spot could be easily replaced with a Fire Country spin-off depending on how the character of Mickey Fox tests tonight.

If there is any way that a new Cold Case could work, it would likely be with a reasonably big name on board. We recognize there is value in these procedurals, but without some sort of star, we’re not altogether confident that this is going to appeal to many young viewers out there. The original show didn’t, and that was well over a decade ago!

What do you think about the idea of a new Cold Case coming to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







