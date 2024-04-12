Sugar season 1 episode 4 spoilers: The truth about Davy?

As we prepare to see Sugar season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, what stories are going to stand out the most?

Well, on the surface, we would argue that what we are the most curious about has to do with Sugar himself. What’s his deal? There is something incredibly off about him, and it does seem as though some characters — namely Davy — are going to be doing whatever they can to get answers. Sugar has noted that he has some secrets, but given his job, it does seem like they would be particularly hard to find.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

The title for the next new installment is “Starry-Eyed,” which is of course a clear reference to how a lot of people end up in Hollywood. If you want more insight, all you have to do is check out the synopsis below:

Sugar and Melanie track down Olivia’s friend, who shares disturbing information about Davy and his family. Davy and Kenny dig into Sugar’s past.

What we are starting to wonder at this point is quite simple: Is it possible that Davy is hoping to get enough dirt on Sugar to ensure that nothing gets used on him? It is an interesting duality and at this point, we simply would not be altogether shocked if something like this happens. We still don’t think it would stop John from trying to get whatever sort of justice he felt like he could.

We are still in the early days of this season and by virtue of that, one thing certainly feels guaranteed: There are going to be a lot more twists! We just hope that you are ready to check some of them out.

Related – Check out some more news on Sugar, including our thoughts on season 1 episode 3

Is there anything that you are most interested in seeing moving into Sugar season 1 episode 4?

Do you have any big predictions? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







