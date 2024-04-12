Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, April 12, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? With all of the hiatuses and breaks that are going on these days, it’s fair to be confused.

Yet, the news that we have tonight is very-much of the positive variety! Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and the rest of the cast are going to return with “Shadowland” in a matter of hours. This is one that will feature a little bit of Baez’s past, a big story for Garrett, and also a chance for Erin to reflect on where she is at this point in her life.

Below, you can see the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 6 synopsis below with some other insight:

“Shadowland” – Danny and Baez investigate a homicide involving voodoo with the help of Baez’s old partner. Also, Eddie and a fellow officer team up with Captain McNichols when they suspect a prestigious school is employing discriminatory admission practices; Erin is confronted by a middle-schooler who claims Erin sent her brother to prison; and Frank tries to help Garrett’s neighbor when her car is held as police evidence, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This is one of those episodes that could remind you of why this show is so popular. However, at the same time it may be one that forces us to wait for a good while to see what’s on the other side. There is no episode currently set for April 19; the show will come back instead on April 26 and from there, get things going with a run of stories that should carry us through all the way to the finale.

Related – Is there a chance for a Blue Bloods season 15? The latest

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 14 tonight?

Are you also bummed that another hiatus is coming? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







