Survivor 46 episode 8 spoilers: Who wants credit for Soda vote?

As we get ourselves prepared for Survivor 46 episode 8 on CBS, a lot will be told in the shadow of the most recent blindside.

After all, the Soda vote was the most epic one that we’ve seen all season, as it was a classic case of someone getting too comfortable and being perceived as way too solid of a threat in the game. She had shown herself to be rather adept at the social game and was simply targeted as a result of it. Of course, the fun thing now is that with this being SUCH a big move, every single person left in the game wants to claim that they paid a big role in it.

To get a few more details now all about what else is coming, we suggest that you check out the full Survivor 46 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Hide ‘N Seek” – In the aftermath of a blindside elimination, multiple castaways claim credit for their resume, stirring the pot among their fellow tribemates. In a classic SURVIVOR challenge, castaways must hold on for a shot at immunity from tribal council. Then, an innocent game of hide and seek becomes a revealing metaphor about every castaway’s SURVIVOR strategy, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 17 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT ) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

So who actually deserves credit?

Venus should get some and yet, she thought about targeting Tevin. Tevin could’ve gotten some, but he actually voted for Venus! We lean mostly in the direction of Maria and Charlie, given that they were the outsiders at this vote as former Siga and yet, they still managed to stick around.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 46 episode 8 next week?

Who do you think could be voted out next? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

