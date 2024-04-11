Survivor 46 episode 8 promo: Tribal Council shocker ahead?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Survivor 46 episode 8 on CBS, let’s go ahead and raise the following question: Are we about to see the biggest jaw-dropper at Tribal Council in a rather long time?

Of course, we understand that saying this in itself is a little bit tricky, given that there have been so many stunners over the years. However, isn’t your mind going to run wild the moment that you see Jeff Probst’s face at the end of the promo? We could be seeing something that surprises even him, and that isn’t something we tend to see all that often.

Given how chaotic this season is proving to be, there are a myriad of possibilities. Venus and Charlie are huge gamers, there are multiple idols in the game, Tevin is an incredibly social player, and somehow that Yanu three seems to be fairly solid. The only person who could be in trouble soon is Q, whose ego has started to get to him to the point where he is referring to himself as a “mob boss” within the game.

Also, this promo features Hunter at one point hiding in a tree, doing what very well may be a Tony Vlachos – spy shack moment.

Who is in the best spot right now?

From our estimation, it is Maria. Everyone loves her, she’s got a lot of allies, she just won immunity, and nobody seems to be after her. She easily wins a jury vote against almost anyone. Beyond her, you can easily argue that Tiffany and Kenzie are in a great spot — Tiff has an idol and at this point, it’s all but guaranteed that Q is going to be in danger before either one of them.

