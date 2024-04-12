Manhunt season 1 episode 7 (finale) spoilers: The trial

Next week on Apple TV+ you’re going to have a chance to see Manhunt season 1 episode 7 arrive — are you ready for it?

Well, the first thing we should say here is quite simple: Brace for fireworks. Plenty of them, in fact! This is the consequence of it being the grand finale for not just the season, but also the series. This was always a show with a defined beginning, middle, and end, and you are going to see things cap off here with an epic trial with Stanton at the center of it.

While the Manhunt season 1 episode 7 (“The Final Act”) synopsis below does not give everything away, we do think it hands over just about everything you need:

Risking his personal and professional standing, Stanton produces the trial of the century to seek justice against everyone responsible.

If there is any one thing that we’d say is a guarantee here, it is this: Tobias Menzies is going to totally nail his performance here. Basically, the same way that he has most of the series.

Stanton’s legacy

While we don’t want to give too much away about the man here (even if it’s all documented), there are a couple of interesting facts worth thinking about. Take, for starters, the fact that a stamp was eventually issued with his likeness following his death, and that some of those now sell for hundreds of dollars depending on the condition. Also, he appeared at one point on currency!

While you can argue that Edwin Stanton had been somewhat lost to history (at least among everyday people) before the show came out, we certainly wonder if this show will lead to a greater examination of much of his life. He actually did not live too much longer beyond the events of this show.

What do you most want to see moving into Manhunt season 1 episode 7 over on Apple TV+?

How do you think the story will end — at least in terms of where the directors choose to leave it off? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

