NCIS season 21: Wilmer Valderrama on huge milestone

Monday night is going to bring to you the 1,000th episode of the NCIS franchise — why not hear now from star Wilmer Valderrama?

This week, the actor made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in order to set the stage for what lies ahead, and also reflect on the show’s legacy. What keeps people watching? It is both a common question and also a difficult one to break down for a myriad of different reasons.

What Wilmer notes is one of the most important things about the show is that every couple of years, there is a real effort to take a look at what works and hone in on that. NCIS is a show that constantly evaluates itself, its genre, and the sort of stories it wants to tell. Sure, it can be serious at times, but there isa lot of humor to it! We would argue that above all else, the real focus here are some of the great characters you get a chance to see week in and week out.

Given that there is already a season 22 renewal, you thankfully don’t have to worry at all about the long-term future here, either — there’s a lot more coming, and we definitely do think a big part of it is going to be some sort of enormous, jaw-dropping cliffhanger.

Beyond all of this…

During the interview on The Late Show, Wilmer also discussed his new memoir An American Story: Everyone’s Invited, which gets into how he ended up finding success and also the journey from growing up in Venezuela to being where he is now as a successful actor.

You can watch the full interview with the actor now by heading over to the link here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

