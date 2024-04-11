Blue Bloods season 14 episode 6 video: Who’s at family dinner?

Tomorrow night you are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 6, and that includes a family dinner surprise!

One of the things that has been really fun about this show over the years is seeing some various characters turn up alongside the Reagans at the dinner table. We’ve seen everyone from friends to colleagues, and for this particular episode titled “Shadowlands,” it’s going to be someone especially close to Frank in Garrett!

If you head over to the show’s official YouTube Channel right now, you can see a new sneak peek for what lies ahead that features Garrett at the table while Sean Reagan unveils a big surprise: A comic-book cover of sorts featuring his entire family as superheroes. He’s apparently been doing graphic design as an elective and as it turns out, he’s quite good! Is this a future career for him? There’s an interesting case to be made here for it, largely in that he would be stepping outside of the family business in a pretty substantial way. This would be rather interesting is that the family may feel like they are the last of their kind, save for Joe Hill.

As for what else is coming within this episode, you are going to see a pretty substantial story for Garrett due to his neighbor — someone who he cares about substantially. How is he going to handle a dilemma with Frank? Whatever goes on here is probably going to be a reason why we see him at family dinner.

Hopefully, this story does generate some good discussions — and also, it’s our hope that we can get a sense as to what Sean’s eventual endgame may be. Why not start to set the stage if this is the final season? You have to be wondering.

