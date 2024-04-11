American Horror Story: Delicate episode 7: Adeline burned alive?

We anticipated that American Horror Story: Delicate episode 7 could be some sort of detour … but we still didn’t see that coming.

Basically, the entirety of “Ave Hestia” revolved around us getting a chance to learn about Adeline’s past, including that she and Sonia were twins … and that Ivy was their mother? We knew that Adeline was a runaway from the rest of the witches’ coven, so that part of the story was not that much of a surprise. As it turns out, though, Dex has found himself with two women who were each roped into this world of witchcraft to some degree, as crazy as that sounds.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

The problem for Adeline within this episode is that she could never really escape all of this chaos, even if she was desperate to do so at just about any turn. She found herself dragged back to it close to the end of the episode, and at that point, we got an even better sense of what happened to her … and it was bloody.

So what did we really learn from this episode? Beyond Adeline’s death, that the witches have been using babies for their own eternal youth. This in some way feels incredibly predictable for this show and yet, at the same time isn’t it totally on-brand? This is the sort of series that loves to be campy, so why wouldn’t they just go ahead and embrace it? Now, of course, we still have a lot to learn when it comes to Siobhan’s role in all of the past, but it does feel like she is the big bad and the person running the show, even if she didn’t take center stage through much of what we saw tonight.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Horror Story: Delicate

What did you think overall about the events of American Horror Story: Delicate episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates all about the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







