When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 5: Hope Valley changes

We recognize that we are not going to be seeing When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 5 until we get around to early May. However, there is still a lot to prepare for!

For starters, the title for this upcoming episode is “Stronger Together” and over the course of time, we’re going to see some major things evolve and change when it comes to Hope Valley. This could actually come about as a result of a clash with another community, and that means that there may be a mediation of sorts between different parties. We certainly don’t think things are going to get too crazy, as this is a family-friendly Hallmark world we are talking about. Still, we are pretty stoked to see what the future may hold.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full season 11 episode 5 synopsis below (via SpoilerTV):

Hickam and Lee clash with the mayor of Benson Hills, and Gowen suggests a solution with huge implications for the town. Elizabeth and Nathan clear up a misunderstanding.

So what could this misunderstanding be? Well, there are certainly a lot of different theories we could think about, but we do wonder if it’s about their feelings for one another. We do think that the show is building towards something between the two of them … but what is it? Hopefully, that’s something we are going to get more of a clear answer to within this episode. We are not necessarily sure that this is something that needs to be drawn out here a long time in the future.

