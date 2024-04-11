Melrose Place revival in the works; who is returning?

For everyone out there who somehow thought the age of revivals could be dying down … well, we could be seeing more Melrose Place.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga could be reuniting for an updated version of the show in development at CBS Studios. Lauren Gussis, who was previously the creator for Insatiable on Netflix, is currently on board as the writer / executive producer. The original series aired on Fox (pictured above); a home for the next version of the show remains to be seen.

So what is the story going to be for the new iteration? Per the logline “when one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honor the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets… throwing our characters into chaotic drama that’s reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective.”

Honestly, it does feel like out of all the possible networks that would be interested in this show, Fox would make the most sense, especially when you think about some of the other reboots and revivals they have tried over time. Not all of them have worked, but they have to find a way to get people eager in watching their scripted lineup again … and doing that is obviously so much more easier said than done.

Given that this potential project was just announced right now, it’s far too early to make a determination when it could be ready to go. We certainly don’t think that it could come on the air this fall, but at some point further along down the road? It does feel like there is absolutely a good chance of that! We’d advise you to just go ahead and keep your eyes peeled.

