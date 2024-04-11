Law & Order season 23 episode 10: Death of a chef

As you prepare to see Law & Order season 23 episode 10 on NBC, want to learn a little bit more about what lies ahead? Well, the title here is “Inconvenient Truth,” and we do tend to think there is a lot to be prepared for when it comes to the case!

There are a lot of different subgenres that exist within the mothership of the franchise, but we will admit that for us personally, we are always going to be the most partial to the episodes that feature a great mystery at the center of it. Within this story, it looks like the death of a chef is going to be front and center, but is everything quite as it seems? We don’t quite think so.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order season 23 episode 10 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

04/18/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Shaw and Riley investigate the death of a prominent chef when he’s stabbed in his own restaurant. Price has hesitations about prosecuting the defendant after new evidence comes to light. TV-14

As for what else is coming after the fact here…

The biggest thing that we can say here is pretty darn simple — we are still going to get another three episodes to close off the season! Unfortunately, there is going to be a brief hiatus on April 25, and following that, this show and all of its spin-offs will be back on the air in May.

We recognize already that this show is coming back for season 24, so we at least don’t have to worry about that! Instead, just worry about what could be happening short-term with some of the characters. There is still a great deal of time left where everything could shift or change.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

