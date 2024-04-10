Grey’s Anatomy season 20: The latest Sandra Oh denial

There is a part of the following Grey’s Anatomy season 20 story that will sound familiar: Sandra Oh is not returning. Yet, has her feeling shifted about potentially returning to the show at some point?

Here is the thing — for a good while, the Killing Eve actress was pretty adamant that she would not be coming back as the iconic Cristina Yang. It still doesn’t feel likely and yet, her latest response on the subject actually does feel more hopeful than ones we’ve heard in the past.

In speaking on this subject further (per Entertainment Tonight), here is what Oh had to say while on the red carpet for her new show The Sympathizer:

“I love that people are still [so into it] … At one point, I was, ‘Come on, come on’ [with the questions]. But now I love it. I love that you asked me that, because Cristina Yang is, of course, near and dear to my heart.

“[But] I will say … [I’m] not [coming back] anytime soon, my love.”

The “anytime soon” part is what makes us wonder the most. We personally think that there is one situation in which we could see Oh come back — a series finale, and mostly in the event that a lot of other former cast members came back. Her resistance to returning seems more to do with her wanting to broaden her horizons as opposed to some dislike for the show — it did wonders for her career! However, she was a part of this universe for a really long time, and doing it, especially in the early years, was such a grind in a huge time commitment.

Even if you don’t see Sandra on-screen, at least Grey’s Anatomy has kept her character around via texts — we do tend to see those here and there.

Do you think that we are ever going to see Sandra Oh appear on Grey's Anatomy again?

