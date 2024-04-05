Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 5 promo: Is Jo pregnant?

Tonight ABC revealed a first-look promo at Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 5 — did we learn something big about Jo?

Well, let’s just say that there was a big revelation that she dropped on Link in the early going of said preview: She is late. Does that mean that she’s pregnant? Well, it is a pretty strong sign! This is at least a serious conversation that the two are going to have about further figuring out their future. Sure, Jo is already a parent, but that came about under completely different circumstances. This is something that would be linked directly to the two of them and while they’ve known each other forever, their relationship has never functioned before in this capacity. This means something totally different, and it is certainly something that could make for a heck of an interesting story.

Hopefully, we get more clarity on the Jo – Link situation within this episode — this is a short season? There’s not a lot of time for other stuff!

The promo for episode 5 did not give away too much beyond this big announcement, but we did get a sense as to what’s happening when it comes to the interns. Have they lost a drunk medical student within the walls of the hospital? Maybe on paper this isn’t the most important story in the world, but the larger implications here are pretty darn clear — these characters have already screwed up in about 500 different ways, and there has to be a real fear that if they make one more mistake, none of them are going to be able to keep progressing forward in the program.

Sure, some of the doctors are being told time and time again to be patient with them, but we think that patience always tends to have an expiration date … and it very much could here.

