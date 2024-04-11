Chicago Fire season 12 finale spoilers: A Severide, Kidd moment?

When the Chicago Fire season 12 finale airs next month on NBC, it goes without saying that there are big moments ahead! You can expect a lot of drama, a few twists, and also potentially a cliffhanger. The show has been renewed already for a season 13, so there is no real reason to think that there will be a lack of payoff down the line.

Now, given that Taylor Kinney is one of the longest-tenured cast members of the show at this point, it makes all the sense in the world that he has some big story close to the end here! What will that look like? Details are still relatively scarce, but here is what executive producer Andrew Newman had to say to TVLine:

If Severide can overcome a terrifying crime in [Episode] 1211 and make it to the finale, there could be a major revelation for Kelly and Stella then. And that is all I’ll say on that!

Could it be something related to their careers or their families? There is obviously so much more to explore, but we’d love a storyline that could bring them closer together as opposed to something that threatens to tear the two of them apart. That has been a big part of their story as of late, especially when it comes to Kelly leaving town last season and the almost-addictive quality that many arson investigations tend to have over him. This is an extremely hard thing for him to shake, and it is hard to figure out if he will ever be able to.

Now, let’s just hope that this “major revelation” is not one that takes Kinney or Miranda Rae Mayo away from the show. We’ve seen enough departures lately as is!

