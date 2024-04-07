Chicago Fire season 12 episode 10 return date: Why no promo?

As many of you may be aware at this point, we will be waiting a good while in order to see Chicago Fire season 12 episode 10 arrive on NBC. The network has already confirmed that it will be back come May 1 and with that, we are waiting around for additional details on what’s to come.

So why aren’t we seeing much as of yet? It’s a good question, especially since there wasn’t much of an episode 10 promo after the last installment aired on Wednesday. This is a little bit atypical for the network, but there may be a simple reason for it: The next episode is still too far away. There may not have been a lot of footage ready to show!

Remember here that there are two primary reasons as to why Chicago Fire is on hiatus for so long. First and foremost, remember that it takes some time for episodes to be filmed in the Windy City. Production started later last year due to the strikes, and with the producers still doing 13 episodes, they need all the time possible to ensure that these come out perfect in post-production.

Meanwhile, also remember the fact that NBC wants as many One Chicago episodes as possible during the key May sweeps period, which runs up until the Thursday before Labor Day. This is when there’s a lot of advertising revenue on the table and while this may not be as important a period for TV as it used to be, it does still very-much matter when it comes to making sponsors happy.

No matter what the future holds at Firehouse 51, we do anticipate that there will be plenty of action, drama, and a lot more of what you have come to love here over time.

Related – Who will be the latest firefighter to come on board Chicago Fire?

What are you the most excited to see moving into Chicago Fire season 12 episode 10 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates that are very much ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







