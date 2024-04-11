Elsbeth season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Blair Underwood guest stars

As we get ourselves prepared to see Elsbeth season 1 episode 5 on CBS next week, a guest star stands out from the pack. How can it not, given that we’re talking here about Blair Underwood? He is going to have a prominent place within “Ball Girl,” and we’re excited to learn more about the story ahead for him. Let’s just say that it involves tennis, but also the super-competitive nature of things behind the scenes.

To get a little more insight on that, plus then also some big questions regarding the title character’s move to New York, be sure to check out the full Elsbeth season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Ball Girl” – When the world’s top tennis champion drops dead on the court, Elsbeth and Kaya home in on a rising tennis star and his competitive father and coach (Blair Underwood). Meanwhile, Captain Wagner begins to suspect Elsbeth’s reason for being in New York goes beyond the consent decree, on ELSBETH, Thursday, April 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the time we make it to the end of this episode, maybe we’ll learn more about why Elsbeth is back in New York … but in general, that’s just one of many things that could stand out here. This is a show that has already established a great rhythm and balance between comedic / dramatic stuff, and we don’t think that this is changing at some point in the near future.

Is a season 2 renewal imminent?

Even though nothing has been confirmed at the moment, we are having a hard time thinking that we are in the midst of the final season. There has to be more, right? It’s possible we are silly for even thinking so.

