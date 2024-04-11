Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 6 return date hopes at ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, it makes plenty of sense to want a Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 6 return date. So, when will the show be back? Of course, there is quite a bit to talk through within this piece!

First and foremost, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode of the medical drama next week. There’s a chance that this could change closer to the end of the month, but even that is not confirmed! Instead, we could be waiting until either the end of April or early May to see it back.

Why are we going to be waiting for so long, especially when we could have easily see all of the episodes consecutively without interruption? Well, the simplest answer we can give to this is that clearly, just a thing was not feasible for the network. They opted to go in a different direction, and we honestly wonder if it is due to making sure that the lineup of Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1, and Station 19 aired altogether for the rest of the season. Given that 9-1-1 started production later than the other shows, we just wonder if it was not going to be ready to air more episodes later this month.

In getting back to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for a moment, the #1 thing that we’re most excited to see here is quite simple: A way in which to ensure that there is major progress in the lives of all of these characters. Our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see some big stuff with Meredith and her research, but also with the interns finding their place.

Oh, and at what point is Owen going to have a story this season? The only thing he’s really had to do so far is in relation to Teddy.

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 6, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

