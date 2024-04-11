Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, April 11, 2024?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What can we also say about Station 19? We’ve had a nice run over the last month or so — why not keep it going?

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and start by sharing some of the good news: You will be seeing the show back, and sooner rather than later. The plan is for both of these episodes to air starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it’s our hope that there are some big revelations. We do recognize already that the Station 19 promo suggested that Ben Warren is in danger — yet, that in alone makes us think that he would be okay. Why make us so worried otherwise?

Before we go any further here, let’s just set the stage by sharing the synopses for both of these upcoming episodes…

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 5, “Never Felt So Alone” – It’s all hands on deck at Grey Sloan when a group of medical students is injured by a floor collapsing at their white coat party. Jo and Link are forced to talk about the future, while Jules confronts Winston about his attitude.

Station 19 season 7 episode 5, “My Way” – Andy Herrera earns her captain’s stripes as she fearlessly leads her team during a life-or-death emergency at Seattle’s most beloved landmark. Vic struggles with emotional burnout, and Maya helps Carina navigate some difficult news.

One more thing to celebrate here

The next new episode of Station 19 is going to be the 100th for the show. Isn’t that a cause for great jubilation? Sure, we are still very-much upset with the idea that this is the final season, but there are so few shows that make it to the 100th episode milestone these days; it is notable whenever it does end up happening.

