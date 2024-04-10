Walker season 4 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Lessons from the Gift Shop’

As you get yourselves prepared to see Walker season 4 episode 3, you will see a story titled “Lessons from the Gift Shop.” Want to learn more about it now?

Well, let’s start things off here with a reminder that while there are a lot of crimes and chaos on the show, it is also fundamentally about relationships. That is why Walker and Geri are going to be at the center of this coming episode. It does feel like big decisions are coming here, and there could also be a few other surprises here and there, as well.

Below, you can check out the full Walker season 4 episode 3 synopsis with other insight on what’s to come:

LEAVING THINGS UNSAID – Trey (Jeff Pierre) and Liam (Keegan Allen) try to help Walker (Jared Padalecki) figure out his next steps with Geri (Odette Annable). Liam confides in Walker that he’s worried about Stella (Violet Brinson). Meanwhile, Stella and Sadie (guest star Saylor Bell) look into recent events. August (Kale Culley) begins his bootcamp training and it is not what he expected. Liam helps Cassie (Ashley Reyes) sift through the clutter. Lastly, the family works together on a fundraiser. Also starring Molly Hagan and Mitch Pileggi. Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#403). Original airdate 4/17/2024. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One other thing that we hope for here is pretty simple darn simple: That more viewers remember that the show is on! Following a long break between seasons, the numbers for the premiere did leave a lot to be desired. We’ll just have to wait and see what comes from here, but we still want to be as optimistic as we can be about a season 5.

What do you most want to see moving into Walker season 4 episode 3 when it airs next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







