Loot season 2 episode 4 spoilers: A meditation retreat

As we prepare ourselves to see Loot season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, is there anything more that we can say about the future?

Well, let’s just say this first and foremost: Things are complicated. It is hard to think anything otherwise when it comes to where Molly is at! We know that a big part of this is about self-discovery and in the end, there’s no real evidence that this is going to change. It’s our hope that she will figure things out, but not too quickly since the journey is a big part of the fun.

With all of this in mind, why not navigate towards a wellness retreat? Isn’t there a lot of fun that can come along with that? We tend to think so, and this is the sort of place that tends to give you an impression of what your life will be after the fact … even though that’s rarely ever the case.

The title for Loot season 2 episode 4 here is “Mr. Congeniality.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below does a better job of setting the stage:

Molly attends a meditation retreat. Howard and Arthur audition wrestlers for their new league. Ainsley asks Sofia and Nicholas for wedding help.

There’s clearly a lot going on here from start to finish, and we also hope that there’s a chance for some genuine laughs and surprises. The world of Loot can be certainly absurd, but at the same time there is a grounded-enough story here that it all makes sense. We will see exactly what the future holds here and beyond just that, what the viewership is, as well. Is there a lot to hope for here when it comes to a season 3? Let’s cross our fingers that a lot of the audience is there.

