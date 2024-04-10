Palm Royale season 1 episode 7 spoilers: A Prince plot

As you get yourselves prepared in order to see Palm Royale season 1 episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week, what can we say about the story?

Well, the title here is amusing in itself: “Maxine Bags a Prince.” We do already know that this certain member of royalty is vital to some of the plots for the Maxine character, but how far is she willing to go in order to get what she wants?

Below, the full Palm Royale season 1 episode 7 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

Douglas faces a looming threat. Robert navigates his increasingly serious relationship with the prince. Linda and Evelyn receive shocking news.

Remember that there are ten episodes in this season overall, so you don’t have to be worried about the finale being right around the corner. We have a little bit of time to build towards that! As for what happens, that’s still somewhat a mystery. It is also rather curious that for whatever reason, we don’t get any scoop on Kristen Wiig’s character here … even if she is a major part of the story and there are certainly going to be more developments that come your way.

We do think that Palm Royale is building towards a finale that could deliver on a ton of different fronts. Are we going to have something fun? Certainly, given the people involved. Yet, at the same time there are a lot of important plotlines that need to be revolved and the show won’t be giving any half-hearted endings there solely for the sake of laughs. Just prepare yourselves for a few more big twists / turns — these are things that tend to come back most of the time around episode 8 or episode 9. We will see if that is reflected within this particular world, as well.

