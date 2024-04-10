FBI season 6 episode 9 spoilers: Scola, Nina undercover!

Based on what we saw tonight within the latest FBI season 6 episode 9 promo, let’s just say this: There’s a ton to be excited for!

After all, it looks like there is another crossover-of-sorts on the horizon, with the focus of this one being Scola and Nina. They’re going to be together on FBI: Most Wanted later tonight but moving forward here, you will see them joining forces for a totally different sort of case. This is one where they will be forced to go undercover following some sort of diamond heist, which could be a test of both their skills but also their relationship.

Ultimately, this is always going to be the sort of case we’re excited to see, one that combines high stakes with danger and also some great moments for a few different characters. We know that humor has never been a priority with a show like this, but we do tend to think that there are going to be some opportunities to smile here and there — and of course, we welcome that with Scola and Nina front and center.

So why isn’t there a full synopsis out there for this episode as of yet? It’s a little odd that CBS hasn’t done that yet, but don’t worry — we tend to think that there’s a chance we’ll hear a lot more about it at some point over the next few days. There are five left in this season in general, so we actually do have an opportunity to check out a lot of spotlights and/or various cases before the season wraps up.

Oh, and we absolutely should note that there is a lot of stuff still coming on the other side…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

