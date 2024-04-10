Big Brother Canada 12 spoilers: Will Matt or Elijah be evicted?

We certainly know that tonight’s Big Brother Canada 12 eviction show is going to be pivotal for the rest of the season to come.

Is it going to be as dramatic as what we saw last week? Hardly. There is no Executive Power of Veto or other twist that is being thrown out there into the world. However, at the same time we do tend to think that there are so many repercussions that are coming thanks to the campaigns and decisions being made by a lot of these players.

After all, we’ve seen already this week Anthony start to get nervous about the idea of Matt being targeted; for the first time, he is sensing that there are a lot of things off and there may be a cold war of sorts between him and Victoria — even though they are friends outside the game.

Based on the latest Digital Daily, it does feel more and more like Victoria is setting herself more and more up for problems later on this season. That’s especially the case when you are thinking more and more about throwing even some of her own allies under the bus for the impending vote to evict Matt, including Avery and Kayla. She’s been so messy and while a lot of her strategy has worked, there aren’t a lot of people who trust her.

Matt has campaigned a good bit and while we do think there’s a tiny chance things sway at the last minute, it does feel like he’s going tonight. Goose just isn’t thought of as a threatening enough player to be a target — he did actually produce one of the greatest Dailies moments of the season, though, as Todd literally fell asleep listening to one of his stories. (Todd’s entertainment gold, though hardly a great player — he seems to think Kayla has way more control and power than she actually does.)

