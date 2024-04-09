The Good Doctor season 7 episode 7 return date at ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, it makes all the sense in the world to want a return date for The Good Doctor season 7 episode 7. There are only so many episodes to go this season, and we imagine that allof them are going to be emotional.

After all, remember that this is the final season! From here on out, everything is going to be emotional as we learn more about the legacy of Shaun Murphy and everyone else at the St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Now, the bad news: The Good Doctor is not going to be back tonight. Not only that, but you will not see it back the week after, either. The earliest that the Freddie Highmore drama is going to be back at this point is on Tuesday, April 30, and that is what we would mark down on your calendars at this point.

As for what lies ahead the rest of the way, we honestly don’t think that it’s altogether complicated at this point. Shaun is still going to do his best to be the best doctor possible, and we hope that more and more of that is tied into him also working to be a great leader at the same time. It’s the biggest thing that has been missing from his skill set for the majority of the season.

Of course, we also expect some great personal stories when it comes to Shaun and Lea as they continue to adjust to being parents. It’s also just nice to see more of Dr. Glassman around, given that this was one of the harder storylines out there coming into this season.

