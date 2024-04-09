Heels season 3 possible as Netflix acquires canceled Starz series

Following its cancellation over at Starz last year, is there suddenly a chance that Heels could get back into the ring? It may feel like a longshot, but hope is not entirely lost.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the Stephen Amell – Alexander Ludwig drama has been licensed to Netflix in a nonexclusive agreement with studio Lionsgate. This does give the show a chance to find a new audience! While a season 3 is far from a sure thing, the new deal does leave open the possibility for more should the show turn out to be an enormous hit.

On paper, it at least feels like this is a home that makes a whole lot of sense for the show. Starz did not exactly have the right audience for a show like this, and it was hard to really get it a lot of momentum with that in mind. The second season also aired at a time where almost no one could promote it during the industry strikes.

If there is one major reason to believe that a season 3 will probably not happen, it is this: The simple fact that Amell and Ludwig both have other shows in the works. Alexander is poised to headline an upcoming six-episode MGM+ show, while Amell is currently set to be a lead in Suits: LA, which is likely going to get a series order for the 2024-25 season. With the sheer number of episodes it produces, there is a chance that he may not be available to do a whole lot else.

No matter what happens here long-term, at the very least we can be grateful that the show managed to find a new home in the first place. The first two seasons are extremely underrated, and it deserves an opportunity to shine a little bit more.

What do you think about Heels heading to Starz, and do you think that a season 3 is now possible?

