Sugar season 1 episode 3: Who is Ruby, really?

In a couple of days you’re going to have a chance to see Sugar season 1 episode 3 arrive on Apple TV+, and there are many questions we have as a result.

What’s a big one? Well, that’s not an altogether complicated thing to wonder — the identity of Ruby. This character seems to be working alongside John Sugar in some capacity, but not necessarily like she is a partner. It almost appears as though she is looking after him in some sort of way that is hard to decipher.

Is episode 3 going to be a source for answers on her? We tend to think so, or at the very least clues. The relationship between this character and Colin Farrell’s is tricky — there is a clear intimacy and understanding here, but not in a romantic way. She worries about him, and she seems to be concerned in particular in the context of this case — Olivia’s disappearance, and then all of the various tentacles that are out there because of that.

Through the next episode, we would say to be on the lookout for what motivates Ruby and beyond just that, how her story could shift and/or evolve in some way over time. If Sugar gets in danger, what does she do? Could she ever pull him off the case entirely, and would he listen?

There have been discussions aplenty about a seismic twist at the heart of this show — if that does exist, we tend to think that Ruby is involved. She’s too fascinating and detached a character from the main narrative that it feels almost necessary she is.

