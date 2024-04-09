Fallout season 1 to get early premiere drop on Prime Video

For everyone out there who is excited to see Fallout season 1 at Prime Video, let’s just say that we got some great news for the future.

Where do we start here? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that come Wednesday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time / 6:00 p.m. Pacific, the adaptation of the video game series is going to be here! The entirety of the episodes are going to be available at once, which means that you’re going to get a chance to dive into all sorts of chaos — with some humor as well.

If you do want to get a few more details now about the series, go ahead and check out the full synopsis — which gives you a great sense of a lot of the main characters:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Ella Purnell is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood’s goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world. These disparate parties collide when chasing an artifact from an enigmatic researcher that has the potential to radically change the power dynamic in this world.

If you love the games, note that Todd Howard and Bethesda are very much involved in everything — all signs are that this is going to be a great tribute to what you have seen over the years there. Even if you aren’t familiar with the show, rest assured — there is a lot to like!

