Fallout season 1 video: EPs on adapting video games to screen

We understand if there is some nervousness ahead of the Fallout season 1 premiere on Prime Video next week. After all, consider the history here! Over the years, there have been a lot of video-game adaptations (both movies and TV) that have come out. Many of them were flops, and a lot of them also seemed to thumb their nose at the source material at times.

After all, think about the tepid response to season 1 of Halo, or what we saw with the Prince of Persia movie. Luckily, over the past year-plus this changed courtesy of The Last of Us and, to some extent, the underrated and fun version of Twisted Metal over at Peacock.

One of the things that is so great about Fallout, though, is that there was a lot of love that went into this adaptation from the start. Not only that, the makers of the games at Bethesda are very much involved!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video that features Todd Howard, the well-known developer behind games in the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls series. He is serving as an executive producer for the show, and he does a good job of quieting down any fears here. He noted that he’s wanted a TV adaptation of the games, a separate story set within the world, ever since Fallout 3. He took his time and it was a conversation with EP Jonathan Nolan that helped make things work here. Nolan has played the games, loves them, and seemed enthusiastic about telling this story. He’s got the right showrunners on board, and let’s just hope that this entire story is as entertaining and absurd as the source material.

Remember, you are going to have a chance to see all of Fallout premiere in precisely one week’s time.

