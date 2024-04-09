Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 4/9/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Will it once again be joined by its spin-offs in FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

There is of course a lot to be excited about here — after all, all three of these shows are about to be back on the air! They will kick off in their standard timeslots, but things are going to be a little bit different at times. While there is not necessarily a MAJOR crossover coming in any of these episodes, there will be a couple of scattered ones that you get to see along the way.

Now, if you do want to get more details all across the board, we are 100% happy to help! Just check out synopses for all three of them below…

FBI season 6 episode 8, “Phantom” – After an employee of the U.S. Army is shot in an industrial park, the team works to track down the killer who reveals a larger plot at play. Meanwhile, Tiffany continues to struggle with the guilt surrounding Hobbs’ death, on FBI, Tuesday, April 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 8, “Remove the Compromise” – Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (FBI) heads to Budapest to personally help the Fly Team and the CIA take down the cartel that murdered his former girlfriend and colleague. As part of the mission, Forrester poses as an undercover arms expert, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 8, “Supply Chain” – A drug deal between two teens is interrupted when a middle-aged woman abducts them at gunpoint, sending the Fugitive Task Force on the hunt to rescue them. Also, Nina and Scola (FBI) bump heads over parenting styles, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know that all of these shows are on a shorter episode order this time around due to the strikes, but there is still good news to share! After all, there are still several to come on each one before we get to the finale … and let’s cross our fingers and hope for renewal news soon, as well.

