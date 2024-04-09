The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiere date: April 2024 update

We’re more than a week into The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, so are we on the cusp of getting news about a premiere date at Netflix?

The first thing that we absolutely should say here is quite simple: If you want more news on the series soon, you are 100% not alone! This is one of the most popular shows out there in its genre, and many people out there may be aware that production is underway.

So, does this mean that we are going to get more news on a premiere date soon? We’d love it but for the month of April but for the time being, that feels unlikely. We don’t tend to think that everything is going to be revealed here until production is done, and likely not until a month or two after that, at least. Remember that it will take some time for a lot of episodes to be edited together, let alone fully promoted for a big return on the streaming service.

If we had to wager a guess at the moment, it is that The Lincoln Lawyer is going to be coming back at some point in the fall, though it could change depending on both Netflix’s needs and then also whether or not the episodes are split into some chunks.

What all are we going to see?

Well, for starters, more goodness from the Michael Connelly books. There’s going to be some more drama in here for sure, but also lighthearted moments at the same time. One of the best things about this show in general is that it can present a healthy mix of things and have all of them work — there are not a lot of other series out there that can pull that off.

