Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: April 2024 update

Now that we’re in the second week of April, is there anything more that we can say when it comes to a Justified: City Primeval season 2?

The first thing that we could say here is obvious — there is a lot more story to tell when it comes to Raylan Givens’ proverbial last stand. Just think about the end of season 1! After all, we saw Boyd Crowder escape from prison, right as Timothy Olyphant’s character was set to enter retirement. Isn’t it fair to say at this point that those plans have officially hit the skids? We tend to think so anyway.

Now, the crazy thing is that the plans for the season 1 finale were set in stone without even knowing if a season 2 was going to happen, and that’s something that will be looked at further now in the months (and perhaps years) ahead. There’s almost a 0% chance you will learn more throughout the month of April, as amazing as that would be to say. The reality here is that both Olyphant and Walton Goggins are working on other shows right now and beyond that, FX has to sign off on another idea. They haven’t quite done that just yet.

Our best-case scenario

In theory, we could hear something more by the end of the year. The thing that we’re most excited about is that everyone does still seem to be interested in keeping this going! Olyphant and Goggins actually met up recently in Thailand, where they are each filming other shows. Is it possible that they didn’t talk about Raylan and Boyd’s future battles? Sure, but we like to think that it came up in some way.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to a possible Justified: City Primeval season 2?

