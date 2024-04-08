The Rookie season 6 episode 6: Bradford, Lucy concerns

In just over 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see The Rookie season 6 episode 6 arrive — and there is some big trouble ahead. To be specific, we are talking here about a situation tied to Tim Bradford’s past that has come back to light.

What we’ve seen as a result of this is rather simple: Tim’s gone off the grid at times, keeping secrets and getting himself (and others) into trouble. This has already spilled over to Lucy Chen in some ways, and we may not be out of the woods on anything yet.

So how concerned should #Chenford fans be entering this episode? Well, in a new interview with TVLine, here is what Eric Winter had to say on the subject:

Knowing how Tim isn’t the best at handling his emotions is something for Chenford fans to take notice of. He’s dealing with a lot, and he’s not always the best, as you saw, with the way he communicates. I think fans will have some empathy for what he’s going through, and they can only hope that the way he comes out of this, he is still the same Tim.

Ultimately, one of the reasons why Lucy is going to be frustrated is quite simple: She’s worried. She cares! The last thing she wants to do is be in a position where something happens to him, and she is deeply invested in his safety. This is one of those spots where we tend to think that there’s a lot of empathy that goes around to everyone.

No matter what sort of trouble Bradford is in, we do hope that we get to the other side of this before too long. This is such a short episode order this time around, so things have to move quickly!

