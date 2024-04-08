Tracker season 1 episode 9: Justin Hartley, Jon Huertas reunite

If you want another reason to be excited for Tracker heading into season 1 episode 9, here it is: A chance for a This Is Us reunion of sorts!

Is it onscreen? Hardly, but we are at least happy to say that moving into “Aurora,” you are going to have a chance to see Jon Huertas serve as the director for the hour. He and the show’s lead worked together on the NBC show for many years, and Jon in particular has been doing more and more directing ever since it concluded. This show is certainly a different tone than This Is Us so for him, we imagine there was appeal in trying some different things and flexing new creative muscles.

So what will the actual story be here? Well, without further ado let’s just go ahead and share the Tracker season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Aurora” – When a widower offers a reward to find his only daughter who disappeared three years ago and is presumed dead, Colter agrees to help track her down. After the missing girl’s father shows Colter a newspaper photo from a recent county fair he’s convinced is her, Colter’s search leads him into the world of amateur ghost hunting and paranormal activity, on the CBS original series TRACKER, Sunday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This episode should at least give us a chance to see Colter in a totally different world where there are some super-strange things going on. Anything to throw him out of his comfort zone, we’re happy with!

On a different note…

It was announced today that on Sunday, May 19, the Tracker season 1 finale is going to air. The show has been renewed already for a season 2, so you don’t have to worry about that.

