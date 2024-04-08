Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS, season 6 episode 7?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be coming back with another new episode of the comedy?

Of course, we think that the desire for more is going to be out there — unfortunately, you won’t be seeing more of it tonight. Due to the NCAA Championship Game, the network is doing what it can in order to keep new programming off the air. The closest thing that we’ve got when it comes to a new installment here is an Entertainment Tonight special about the NCIS franchise on the heels of its 1,000th episode.

If there is any silver lining to share at all here when it comes to The Neighborhood, it’s this — there is going to be a new installment on Monday, April 15. There is no synopsis for episode 7 as of yet, but we know that the title here is “Welcome to the Stand-Off.” Hopefully, some more details will emerge over the course of the next few days.

CBS also confirmed today the the season 6 finale for the series is going to air on Monday, May 6, so that is another thing to look forward to further on down the road.

Is this going to be the series finale?

That remains to be seen but for now, it feels unlikely. Remember that if this was going to be the end of the show, we’d likely get some sort of early announcement — similar to what we saw with Bob Hearts Abishola. We have a hard time thinking that the network is going to just kick a show like this to the curb without warning.

Odds are, there will be some renewal news that surfaces over the course of the next few weeks. If the show comes back, there’s a good chance it will be coming back during the 2024-25 schedule.

