SWAT season 7: Series finale air date set

Just in case you were wondering when SWAT was going to head off into the sunset at CBS, we now have confirmation.

In a press release today, the network confirmed that on Friday, May 17, you will see the Shemar Moore drama sign off in its typical 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. For those hoping for a last-minute reprieve or a season 8 renewal, that seems to be pushed away for the time being. It was always a longshot, especially since the show has written in conclusions already to characters like Street and Luca.

So what is the final episode of SWAT going to look like? There are not a lot of details out there about it as of right now, but we do not anticipate there being any seismic shifts compared to what we have seen on the series so far. The intention here is likely to see it go out in a similar way to what we’ve seen from it over the years — with a lot of action mixed in with some personal stories here and there, as well. This combination is what has made the series effective over the years, and we don’t necessarily see that changing.

Now, we’re hoping to see Hondo’s wedding and beyond just that, it is also our hope that there will be a few surprise returns. Even though Kenny Johnson and Alex Russell have technically “left” the show already, it makes sense that we’re going to be seeing the two of them come back. The same could go for Lina Esco as Chris — but that’s just our hope. Whether or not we see any of this remains to be seen.

At the moment, we will just say that we’ve got a lot of confidence and faith in the creative team that they will pull some big things off.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

