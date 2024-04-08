The Way Home season 3: More reasons behind renewal

We know already that The Way Home season 3 is coming to Hallmark Channel, now, let’s give another explanation as to why it’s happening.

Obviously, the stories of the Landry family are worth telling and creatively, that could be justification for the show coming back in the first place. Yet, at the same time there is something more to this. TV is obviously a business, and shows need to find a way to draw big audiences for networks to bring them back. This is why we’re happy to hand over a little bit of additional news today that is worth celebrating.

According to a report from Deadline, the second season of the time-travel drama ended up wrapping as the most-watched original series on entertainment cable within the Women 18+ demographic — this is based mostly on live + 3 data released from Nielsen. (For those unaware, this means viewers who watch live, plus three days after the fact.)

To be a little more specific here, season 2 managed to reach 5.7 million unduplicated total viewers, a nice milestone for a relatively new property and one that was a pretty large creative reach for Hallmark, which tends to follow a formula with most of its programming.

Another bit of good news here is that the season 2 finale managed to be the most-watched episode of the entire season, as it managed to score 1.35 million live + same-day viewers alone. That proved there was an addictive quality to watching these stories play out, and the odds are high that you are going to see some more of these viewers come back for more down the road.

So why point all of this out now?

Well, throughout the season we heard from multiple people who watched the show who expressed a certain amount of concern when it comes to the live ratings being down versus season 1. Here is your reminder that there were a TON of people watching. They just all weren’t doing it live.

