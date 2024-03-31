The Way Home season 3 premiere date hopes at Hallmark

Following the season 2 finale today at Hallmark Channel, do you want to know more about The Way Home season 3 now? Well, let’s go ahead and say that we are more than happy to help!

First and foremost, let’s just start things off by confirming the following: There is going to be more of the show in the future! That was confirmed recently by the network, and we hope that this is a show of faith that they are committed to the Chyler Leigh drama long-term. Just remember for a moment here that this show is somewhat of a swing for Hallmark, given that it features time-travel and a number of other concepts that are typically not a part of their roster.

So when will The Way Home come back for more? Nothing is confirmed at the moment, but there is a time that we are looking towards already: Early 2025. Doesn’t January make a lot of sense to everyone else out there? This is when the show has come on the past two seasons and in theory, it actually feels like it will be easier to shoot season 3 moving forward. Remember that there was so much tumult last year amidst the industry strikes but this time around, it feels like things could be a little more smooth sailing.

We don’t want to give anything away for the third season of the show now, so let’s just go ahead and say this: We really just hope that the writers stay ambitious. Keep pushing the envelope and getting us to see multiple time periods! While the Landry family will continue to be the main focus of the story, you can still play around with the central conceit of the story.

Now, let’s just hope that there is going to be a season 4 down the road…

Related – What are the producers looking to do when it comes to The Way Home season 3?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Way Home season 3 over at Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







