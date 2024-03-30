The Way Home season 3: Is planning already underway?

It is true that the season 2 finale for The Way Home has yet to even air and still, here we are thinking about a season 3! In a lot of ways, it is hard not to given that this is really a show about unlimited possibilities. You have a lot of different timelines, but also still a core in family that grounds almost everything that you see.

Given the sort of intricacies that you have with a show like this, it’s probably good to know that planning is already being done for what lies ahead! Heck, that started happening before a season 3 renewal was already announced. Alice in Wonderland has served as an inspiration in some ways for the Chyler Leigh drama, and that could continue — as could expanding the world outward.

In a new interview with Variety all about that very thing, here is some of what executive producer and co-showrunner Alexandra Clarke had to say:

“One of the things about our show that’s unique, because of the time travel aspect of it is, again, very similar to ‘Wonderland’ itself, is you’re there for a good time, not a long time, and every trip is unique … Every trip, something’s different and in our world, you can’t linger in one timeline too long. So there’s always going to be something new and something different. And while obviously, our present day will always be our constant, the trips that Alice takes, the trips that Kat takes, they’re always going to be to different wonderlands and different worlds for very different reasons.”

This sort of scope is what is so exciting about where we are right now — after all, we’d feel incredibly silly to sit here and assume that we have any idea at all where the show is going to be heading ahead of the finale. That’s a big part of the fun!

Related – See a new sneak peek now for the season 2 finale of The Way Home

What do you most want to see moving into The Way Home season 2 finale, let alone season 3?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







