Is Kayla Wallace leaving When Calls the Heart, Fiona?

Is Kayla Wallace leaving When Calls the Heart, and where in the world is Fiona? It makes sense to be wondering this right now.

After all, consider that during the premiere, it was revealed that the character was in Nashville and as of right now, it does not appear as though she has any intention of coming back to Hope Valley.

As for what is going on here, that’s something that we’ll get more into down the road — for now, let’s just say that Fiona / Kayla’s exit does not seem to be that controversial, and is largely a matter of the actress moving forward for some other projects. After being a part of a show for a handful of years, it makes some sense to move on and do some different things. It’s also true that sometimes, other opportunities can allow for more consistent material. This is a show with a lot of cast members, especially when you have a lot of romantic bonds dominating screen time in between Nathan / Elizabeth, Rosemary / Lee, and Mike / Mei.

Of course, we also do think the door is always open in the event that Wallace does find the time to come back. That’s just not something we think will be coming in the immediate future — the last thing that we want to do here is generate false hope.

One reason that there is at least some hope? Well, Wallace is actually engaged to Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan on the show! This certainly is a reminder that there are some good relationships that exist behind the scenes here and there will always be a connection to Hope Valley.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now, including what else is going to be coming up

Are you going to miss Kayla Wallace as Fiona on When Calls the Heart?

Do you think Fiona will ever return? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







